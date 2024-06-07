Big Inning, Strong Starter Doom C's

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians fell behind early and had a hard time figuring out Michael Morales as they fell 5-1 to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Thursday night at Funko Field.

After two and a half scoreless innings, the Frogs broke through for four runs in the third. A lead-off hit by pitch was followed by a walk, which set the table for a decisive three-run homer from Josh Hood that put the AquaSox in front for good. Jared Sundstrom followed with a triple and scored on a groundout to make it 4-0 Everett.

That was plenty of support for Morales (W, 6-1). MLB.com's #12 Mariners prospect turned in his fourth consecutive quality start with six innings in which he surrendered one run - a Jamari Baylor solo homer in the fifth - on four hits with one walk. He matched a career high with 10 strikeouts.

C's starter Connor O'Halloran (L, 1-1) was solid despite the crooked number the 'Sox put up in the third. The Mississauga, ON native went five innings for the second consecutive start and worked around command issues - four walks and three hit batters - to scatter two hits and match a season high with seven Ks.

Everett put the game away with an insurance run in the sixth and the Canadians did little to threaten the rest of the way as they fell 5-1.

Baylor paced the offense with two hits and is now 5-for-8 with three runs scored and three RBI in his last two games. Anders Tolhurst and Conor Larkin each turned in a scoreless inning of relief.

The series continues Friday night. Chris McElvain gets the start for the C"s opposite #25 Mariners prospect Marcelo Perez. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball begins at the top of the hour on the Sportsnet 650 alternate feed with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

June 11-16 is the next home series for the Canadians, as they get set to host the Spokane Indians [COL] for seven games in six days. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

