Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

June 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

It's Funko Friday! When you have the word Sox in your name you kind of have to do a socks giveaway don't you think? Tonight you you get not one, not two, but three pairs of AquaSox socks! Limited to the first 2,500 fans.

Additionally, we will be celebrating Pride Night at the ballpark! In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion Team, we will be hosting festivities to celebrate Pride Night.

Finally, we will be celebrating the end of the night with a post-game fireworks show thanks to our good friends at Williams Investment!

Come enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark with baseball and blast-offs as first pitch from right-hander Marcelo Perez is at 7:05 p.m!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Canadians! We can't wait to see everyone out at the ballpark!

