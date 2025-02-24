Indians Announce 2025 Daily Deals

INDIANAPOLIS - Fan-favorite Daily Deals are officially returning to Victory Field for the upcoming 2025 season, which kicks off on Tuesday, April 1 vs. the Iowa Cubs. Tickets for the Indianapolis Indians 75-game home slate through mid-September go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 3 at 10 AM.

"Over the years, fans have grown to know and love the Daily Deals that enhance the ballpark experience at Victory Field," said Matt Guay, Indianapolis Indians vice president and general manager. "From discounts on concessions, drinks and tickets to postgame fireworks shows, there's something for everyone at every Indians game."

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg will kick off every homestand. Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros will all be available for just $1.

Six Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by AAA Insurance and Best One are spaced throughout the season. Box, Reserved and Lawn seats will all be 50% off for games on April 2, May 14, May 28, July 23 and Aug. 27. Fans must enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting and adding seats to their cart.

Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Busch Light will be in effect for every Thursday night home game, with $3 draft beers and 12oz Busch Light cans, and Pepsi products available for $2. Select Thursdays will also feature live music from local bands as gates open, with the Indians donning their Indy-centric Circle City threads.

Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance are returning for every Friday home game this season beginning April 5. Postgame fireworks are also scheduled on Memorial Day (May 26), Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, Sept. 13.

Kids Eat Free Sundays presented by Meijer are in store for every Sunday home game at the Vic. All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and drink with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases after every Sunday game, too.

The Indians' season opener on Friday, March 28 at St. Paul will open the franchise's 123rd season in continuous operation.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

