Iowa Cubs Announce Jason Kempf as Broadcaster

February 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs today announced Jason Kempf as the new Director of Broadcasting. Kempf brings 10 years of minor league broadcast experience to the I-Cubs, including stops in St. Paul, Wichita, Dayton, Quad Cities and Charleston, where he spent the last four seasons with the RiverDogs.

"The I-Cubs have had a tremendous run of excellence in the broadcast booth over several decades and I am honored to take on the challenge of continuing that standard," said Kempf. "It is exciting to be back in the Midwest and I look forward to sharing the story of the Iowa Cubs season with the passionate fans in Des Moines and Chicago."

Originally, from Johnsburg, Wis., Kempf is a product of the Radio/TV/Film program at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. His biggest supporters include his wife Jodi, and two-year-old daughter, Quinn.

In addition to Kempf's minor league experience, he also called football, basketball and baseball games for The Citadel and QC SportsNet.

All 150 Iowa Cubs games are broadcast on Hope 940 AM. Iowa opens the 2025 campaign on March 28 with a three-game series vs. Omaha. For more information, visit www.iowacubs.com or call 515-243-6111.

