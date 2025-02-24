IronPigs Announce 2025 Promotions
February 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to share their promotional calendar for the 2025 season! Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.
The 2025 season will feature the following daily promotions:
Tail Waggin' Days presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital (3/29, 3/30, 4/8, 4/22, 5/21, 6/10, 6/17, 7/23, 8/5, 8/19, 9/2, 9/17)
Tuesday: $1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs
Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays: Select $5 Tallboys & Tacos ($2.50 individual), 2 for $5 or 5 for $10
Twisted Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. presented by Twisted Tea
Discounted 16 oz. Drafts
Friday Night Fireworks
Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
The preliminary promotions calendar is listed below by category. All promotions and dates are subject to change.
Opening Night: Friday, March 28 (6:05 p.m.) presented by Service Electric | Retro Drinking Glass Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Service Electric | Fireworks
Firework Nights
Friday, March 28 (6:05)
Friday, April 11 (7:05)
Friday, April 25 (7:05)
Friday, May 9 (7:05) presented by B. Braun
Saturday, May 10 (6:35) presented by Lehigh University
Friday, May 23 (7:05)
Saturday, May 24 (6:35)
Sunday, May 25 (6:35) presented by KeyBank
Friday, June 13 (7:05) presented by Supportive Concepts
Saturday, June 14 (6:35)
Thursday, June 19 (6:45)
Friday, June 20 (7:05)
Saturday, June 21 (6:35) presented by Teamsters Local 773
Tuesday, July 1 (7:05) presented by Marshall Financial
Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service
Thursday, July 3 (7:05) presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service
Friday, July 18 (7:05) presented by Presbyterian Senior Living Kirkland Village
Saturday, July 19 (6:35) presented by PPL Services Corporation
Friday, July 25 (7:05)
Saturday, July 26 (6:35)
Friday, August 8 (7:05)
Saturday, August 9 (6:35) presented by Alvernia University
Friday, August 22 (7:05)
Saturday, August 23 (6:35)
Friday, September 5 (7:05)
Saturday, September 6 (6:35) presented by TD Bank
Friday, September 19 (7:05)
Saturday, September 20 (6:35) presented by Presbyterian Senior Living Kirkland Village
Special Appearance/Events Nights
Sunday, April 27 (1:35) | Bluey Appearance
Wednesday, May 7 (6:45) | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Postgame Catch on the Field
Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Postgame Catch on the Field
Sunday, June 22 (1:35) | Pregame Miracle League Game
Tuesday, August 19 (6:45) | Mutts Gone Nuts Appearance
Thursday, August 21 (6:45) | Pregame Player Selfies on-field
Wednesday, September 3 (6:45) | Phillie Phanatic Appearance
Giveaway Nights
Friday, March 28 (6:05) | Retro Glass Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)
Saturday, March 29 (4:35) | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans)
Thursday, April 24 (6:35) | Pencil Bag Giveaway (First 1,500 kids 17 & under)
Thursday, May 8 (6:45) | Adult Scrub Jersey Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)
Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Lehigh Heavy Forge
Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Mother's Day Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 Women 18 & over)
Wednesday, May 21 (6:45) | Umbrella Giveaway presented by The Morning Call (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)
Sunday, May 25 (1:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Nacci Printing
Tuesday, June 10 (6:45) | Youth Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Berks Packing
Thursday, June 12 (6:45) | Beach Tote Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Air Products
Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Tumbler Giveaway (First 1,500 Men 18 & over) presented by Capital Blue Cross
Friday, June 20 (7:05) | Poster Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Dinbokowitz Marine
Saturday, June 21 (6:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Teamsters Local 773
Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) | Socks Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Hatfield
Thursday, July 3 (7:05) | Headband Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & older)
Saturday, July 19 (6:35) | Youth Hawaiian Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Coca-Cola
Sunday, July 20 (1:35) | Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Capital Blue Cross
Thursday, July 24 (7:05) | Festers Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Service Electric
Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Snow Globe Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by GIANT Food
Saturday, July 26 (6:35) | Youth Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Sunday, July 27 (1:35) | Golf Ball Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Monster Mini Golf
Wednesday, August 6 (7:05) | Slime Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute
Sunday, August 10 (1:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Coca-Cola
Thursday, August 21 (6:45) Baseball Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by US Cold Storage
Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)
Saturday, August 23 (6:35) | Rally Towel Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans) presented by Shammy Shine Car Washes
Sunday, August 24 (1:35) | Adult Allentown Peanuts Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)
Tuesday, September 2 (6:45) | Dog Bandana Giveaway (First 1,500 Adults 18 & over) presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital
Friday, September 5 (7:05) | TBA Duck Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Thursday, September 18 (6:45) | TBA Bobblehead Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Provident Bank
Friday, September 19 (7:05) | Jolly Hogger Flag Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Dinbokowitz Marine
Saturday, September 20 (6:35) | Iron Duckie Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport
Theme Nights
Friday, March 28 (6:05) | Opening Night presented by Service Electric
Friday, April 11 (6:45) | Turn Back the Clock Night
Saturday, April 12 (6:35) | Kids Takeover
Sunday, April 13 (1:35) | Superhero Day
Tuesday, April 22 (6:45) | 70's Night
Wednesday, April 23 (6:45) | 80's Night
Thursday, April 24 (6:45) | 90's Night
Friday, April 25 (7:05) | Witches and Wizards Night
Saturday, April 26 (6:35) | Caturday presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery
Sunday, April 27 (1:35) | Bluey
Tuesday, May 6 (11:00 a.m.) | Education Day
Wednesday, May 7 (6:45) | Stroke Awareness presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network
Thursday, May 8 (6:45) | Scrub Jersey Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Friday, May 9 (7:05) | Star Wars
Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Forged by Fire
Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Mother's Day presented by Imported Enrichment
Tuesday, May 20 (11:00 a.m.) | Education Day
Wednesday, May 21 (6:45) | Allentown City Series
Thursday, May 22 (6:45) | Military Night
Friday, May 23 (7:05) | Salute to Philly presented by Morabito Baking Co.
Sunday, May 25 (6:35) | Memorial Day presented by Nacci Printing
Wednesday, June 11 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network Topper Cancer Institute
Friday, June 13 (7:05) | Oat Milkers | Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community
Saturday, June 14 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley
Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Father's Day presented by Capital Blue Cross
Tuesday, June 17 (6:45) | Pride Night
Wednesday, June 18 (6:45) | Soccer Night
Thursday, June 19 (6:45) | Juneteenth presented by Juneteenth Lehigh Valley
Friday, June 20 (7:05) | Shark Attack!
Sunday, June 22 (1:35) | Fairy Tale Day
Tuesday, July 1 (7:05) | Bethlehem City Series presented by Bethlehem Landfill
Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork
Thursday, July 3 (7:05) | Independence Day Celebration presented by Sure-Fix Remodeling
Friday, July 18 (7:05) | First Responders Night presented by Service Electric & Lehigh Valley Health Network
Saturday, July 19 (6:35) Luau Night presented by Coca-Cola
Sunday, July 20 (1:35) | FeRROUS & FeFe's Birthday
Tuesday, July 22 (12:05) | Camp Day
Wednesday, July 23 (7:05) | Women's Empowerment Night | Suicide Prevention Night presented by Northampton County Human Services & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Thursday, July 24 (7:05) | Festers Night presented by Service Electric
Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Christmas in July
Saturday, July 26 (6:35) | Pickleball Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Sunday, July 27 (1:35) | Golf Day presented by Monster Mini Golf
Wednesday, August 6 (7:05) | Paranormal Patrol presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute
Friday, August 8 (7:05) | FeFe's Version
Saturday, August 9 (6:35) | Polka Night
Sunday, August 10 (1:35) | Football Day presented by Coca-Cola
Tuesday, August 19 (6:45) | Recovery Night
Wednesday, August 20 (6:45) | Country Western Night
Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series
Sunday, August 24 (1:35) | Old School Baseball
Tuesday, September 2 (6:45) | Dog Adoption Night presented by Duke's Delites
Thursday, September 4 (6:45) | Mamajuana & Dominican Heritage Night
Friday, September 5 (7:05) | Duck Night & Chuck-a-Duck presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network Reilly Children's Hospital
Saturday, September 6 (6:35) | TBA
Wednesday, September 17 (6:45) | Video Games Night
Friday, September 19 (7:05) | Pirate Night
Saturday, September 20 (6:45) | Jeep Night presented by NuCar
Copa de la Diversión Nights
Thursday, April 10 (6:45) | Coquis
Tuesday, June 10 (6:45) | Coquis
Thursday, August 21 (6:45) | Coquis presented by IGS Energy
Thursday, September 4 (6:45) | Mamajuana
Hispanic Heritage Series is presented by Visions FCU
Themed Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle Nights
Friday, May 9 (7:05) | Star Wars Jersey Auction
Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Friday, May 23 (7:05) | Salute to Philly Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Wednesday, June 11 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction
Saturday, June 14 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Saturday, July 19 (6:35) | Luau Jersey Auction
Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Christmas in July Jersey Auction presented by CSTK
Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Saturday, September 6 (6:35) | TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
*All promotions and dates subject to change*
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from February 24, 2025
- IronPigs Announce 2025 Promotions - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Cubs Announce Jason Kempf as Broadcaster - Iowa Cubs
- Fans Can Meet Bluey at VyStar Ballpark Through Jumbo Shrimp VIP Experience - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Announce 2025 Daily Deals - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp 2025 Season Features Fireworks, Giveaways, Signature Promotions - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.