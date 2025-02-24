IronPigs Announce 2025 Promotions

February 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to share their promotional calendar for the 2025 season! Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

The 2025 season will feature the following daily promotions:

Tail Waggin' Days presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital (3/29, 3/30, 4/8, 4/22, 5/21, 6/10, 6/17, 7/23, 8/5, 8/19, 9/2, 9/17)

Tuesday: $1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs

Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays: Select $5 Tallboys & Tacos ($2.50 individual), 2 for $5 or 5 for $10

Twisted Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. presented by Twisted Tea

Discounted 16 oz. Drafts

Friday Night Fireworks

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

The preliminary promotions calendar is listed below by category. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Opening Night: Friday, March 28 (6:05 p.m.) presented by Service Electric | Retro Drinking Glass Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Service Electric | Fireworks

Firework Nights

Friday, March 28 (6:05)

Friday, April 11 (7:05)

Friday, April 25 (7:05)

Friday, May 9 (7:05) presented by B. Braun

Saturday, May 10 (6:35) presented by Lehigh University

Friday, May 23 (7:05)

Saturday, May 24 (6:35)

Sunday, May 25 (6:35) presented by KeyBank

Friday, June 13 (7:05) presented by Supportive Concepts

Saturday, June 14 (6:35)

Thursday, June 19 (6:45)

Friday, June 20 (7:05)

Saturday, June 21 (6:35) presented by Teamsters Local 773

Tuesday, July 1 (7:05) presented by Marshall Financial

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service

Thursday, July 3 (7:05) presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service

Friday, July 18 (7:05) presented by Presbyterian Senior Living Kirkland Village

Saturday, July 19 (6:35) presented by PPL Services Corporation

Friday, July 25 (7:05)

Saturday, July 26 (6:35)

Friday, August 8 (7:05)

Saturday, August 9 (6:35) presented by Alvernia University

Friday, August 22 (7:05)

Saturday, August 23 (6:35)

Friday, September 5 (7:05)

Saturday, September 6 (6:35) presented by TD Bank

Friday, September 19 (7:05)

Saturday, September 20 (6:35) presented by Presbyterian Senior Living Kirkland Village

Special Appearance/Events Nights

Sunday, April 27 (1:35) | Bluey Appearance

Wednesday, May 7 (6:45) | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Postgame Catch on the Field

Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Postgame Catch on the Field

Sunday, June 22 (1:35) | Pregame Miracle League Game

Tuesday, August 19 (6:45) | Mutts Gone Nuts Appearance

Thursday, August 21 (6:45) | Pregame Player Selfies on-field

Wednesday, September 3 (6:45) | Phillie Phanatic Appearance

Giveaway Nights

Friday, March 28 (6:05) | Retro Glass Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Saturday, March 29 (4:35) | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans)

Thursday, April 24 (6:35) | Pencil Bag Giveaway (First 1,500 kids 17 & under)

Thursday, May 8 (6:45) | Adult Scrub Jersey Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Lehigh Heavy Forge

Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Mother's Day Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 Women 18 & over)

Wednesday, May 21 (6:45) | Umbrella Giveaway presented by The Morning Call (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, May 25 (1:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Nacci Printing

Tuesday, June 10 (6:45) | Youth Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Berks Packing

Thursday, June 12 (6:45) | Beach Tote Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Air Products

Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Tumbler Giveaway (First 1,500 Men 18 & over) presented by Capital Blue Cross

Friday, June 20 (7:05) | Poster Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Dinbokowitz Marine

Saturday, June 21 (6:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Teamsters Local 773

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) | Socks Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Hatfield

Thursday, July 3 (7:05) | Headband Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & older)

Saturday, July 19 (6:35) | Youth Hawaiian Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Coca-Cola

Sunday, July 20 (1:35) | Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Capital Blue Cross

Thursday, July 24 (7:05) | Festers Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Service Electric

Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Snow Globe Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by GIANT Food

Saturday, July 26 (6:35) | Youth Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Sunday, July 27 (1:35) | Golf Ball Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Monster Mini Golf

Wednesday, August 6 (7:05) | Slime Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute

Sunday, August 10 (1:35) | Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Coca-Cola

Thursday, August 21 (6:45) Baseball Giveaway (First 1,500 Kids 17 & under) presented by US Cold Storage

Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Saturday, August 23 (6:35) | Rally Towel Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans) presented by Shammy Shine Car Washes

Sunday, August 24 (1:35) | Adult Allentown Peanuts Cap Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Tuesday, September 2 (6:45) | Dog Bandana Giveaway (First 1,500 Adults 18 & over) presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital

Friday, September 5 (7:05) | TBA Duck Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Thursday, September 18 (6:45) | TBA Bobblehead Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Provident Bank

Friday, September 19 (7:05) | Jolly Hogger Flag Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Dinbokowitz Marine

Saturday, September 20 (6:35) | Iron Duckie Giveaway (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport

Theme Nights

Friday, March 28 (6:05) | Opening Night presented by Service Electric

Friday, April 11 (6:45) | Turn Back the Clock Night

Saturday, April 12 (6:35) | Kids Takeover

Sunday, April 13 (1:35) | Superhero Day

Tuesday, April 22 (6:45) | 70's Night

Wednesday, April 23 (6:45) | 80's Night

Thursday, April 24 (6:45) | 90's Night

Friday, April 25 (7:05) | Witches and Wizards Night

Saturday, April 26 (6:35) | Caturday presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Sunday, April 27 (1:35) | Bluey

Tuesday, May 6 (11:00 a.m.) | Education Day

Wednesday, May 7 (6:45) | Stroke Awareness presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

Thursday, May 8 (6:45) | Scrub Jersey Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Friday, May 9 (7:05) | Star Wars

Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Forged by Fire

Sunday, May 11 (1:35) | Mother's Day presented by Imported Enrichment

Tuesday, May 20 (11:00 a.m.) | Education Day

Wednesday, May 21 (6:45) | Allentown City Series

Thursday, May 22 (6:45) | Military Night

Friday, May 23 (7:05) | Salute to Philly presented by Morabito Baking Co.

Sunday, May 25 (6:35) | Memorial Day presented by Nacci Printing

Wednesday, June 11 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network Topper Cancer Institute

Friday, June 13 (7:05) | Oat Milkers | Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community

Saturday, June 14 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley

Sunday, June 15 (1:35) | Father's Day presented by Capital Blue Cross

Tuesday, June 17 (6:45) | Pride Night

Wednesday, June 18 (6:45) | Soccer Night

Thursday, June 19 (6:45) | Juneteenth presented by Juneteenth Lehigh Valley

Friday, June 20 (7:05) | Shark Attack!

Sunday, June 22 (1:35) | Fairy Tale Day

Tuesday, July 1 (7:05) | Bethlehem City Series presented by Bethlehem Landfill

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork

Thursday, July 3 (7:05) | Independence Day Celebration presented by Sure-Fix Remodeling

Friday, July 18 (7:05) | First Responders Night presented by Service Electric & Lehigh Valley Health Network

Saturday, July 19 (6:35) Luau Night presented by Coca-Cola

Sunday, July 20 (1:35) | FeRROUS & FeFe's Birthday

Tuesday, July 22 (12:05) | Camp Day

Wednesday, July 23 (7:05) | Women's Empowerment Night | Suicide Prevention Night presented by Northampton County Human Services & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Thursday, July 24 (7:05) | Festers Night presented by Service Electric

Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Christmas in July

Saturday, July 26 (6:35) | Pickleball Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Sunday, July 27 (1:35) | Golf Day presented by Monster Mini Golf

Wednesday, August 6 (7:05) | Paranormal Patrol presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute

Friday, August 8 (7:05) | FeFe's Version

Saturday, August 9 (6:35) | Polka Night

Sunday, August 10 (1:35) | Football Day presented by Coca-Cola

Tuesday, August 19 (6:45) | Recovery Night

Wednesday, August 20 (6:45) | Country Western Night

Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series

Sunday, August 24 (1:35) | Old School Baseball

Tuesday, September 2 (6:45) | Dog Adoption Night presented by Duke's Delites

Thursday, September 4 (6:45) | Mamajuana & Dominican Heritage Night

Friday, September 5 (7:05) | Duck Night & Chuck-a-Duck presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network Reilly Children's Hospital

Saturday, September 6 (6:35) | TBA

Wednesday, September 17 (6:45) | Video Games Night

Friday, September 19 (7:05) | Pirate Night

Saturday, September 20 (6:45) | Jeep Night presented by NuCar

Copa de la Diversión Nights

Thursday, April 10 (6:45) | Coquis

Tuesday, June 10 (6:45) | Coquis

Thursday, August 21 (6:45) | Coquis presented by IGS Energy

Thursday, September 4 (6:45) | Mamajuana

Hispanic Heritage Series is presented by Visions FCU

Themed Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle Nights

Friday, May 9 (7:05) | Star Wars Jersey Auction

Saturday, May 10 (6:35) | Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Friday, May 23 (7:05) | Salute to Philly Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Wednesday, June 11 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction

Saturday, June 14 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Saturday, July 19 (6:35) | Luau Jersey Auction

Friday, July 25 (7:05) | Christmas in July Jersey Auction presented by CSTK

Friday, August 22 (7:05) | Easton City Series Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Saturday, September 6 (6:35) | TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

*All promotions and dates subject to change*

