Fans Can Meet Bluey at VyStar Ballpark Through Jumbo Shrimp VIP Experience

February 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For real life, Australia's beloved blue heeler Bluey will be visiting VyStar Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 3:05 p.m. game on Sunday, June 29.

While Bluey will be available throughout the game to meet as many fans as possible, the Jumbo Shrimp announced an add-on meet-and-greet experience that guarantees fans the chance to meet Bluey. This add-on can be purchased with a game ticket, which will include an invite to the exclusive meet-and-greet with Bluey.

Fans with the add-on meet-and-greet experience will have guaranteed access to meet Bluey by picking among four different time slots from 1:30-2, 2:30-3, 3:30-4 and 4:30-5 p.m.

Both the game ticket and the add-on meet-and-greet experience can be purchased via this link. A game ticket is required to take part in the meet-and-greet. With a field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket at $17 and dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) priced at just $21, the Bluey add-on meet-and-greet experience is only an additional $10. The add-on is required for everyone in the group who would like to meet Bluey. Meet-and-greet spaces are extremely limited to ensure all children get their time with Bluey.

For those who don't purchase the additional add-on, Bluey will be available from 2-2:30, 3-3:30, 4-4:30 and 5-5:30 p.m. However, meeting Bluey is not guaranteed unless purchasing the add-on. Once the time slots end, Bluey will no longer be available.

Bluey stars in the hit Australian animated TV show on Disney+ as a 6-year-old blue heeler who lives with her mum, dad and 4-year-old sister, Bingo.

