Jumbo Shrimp 2025 Season Features Fireworks, Giveaways, Signature Promotions

February 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to VyStar Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season in a massive way with 25 fireworks dates, 21 giveaways, five free Military Appreciation Nights, five Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day) and the club's can't-miss weekly promotions as the Jumbo Shrimp revealed its promotional schedule on Monday. The 75 fun-filled home dates begin with the Home Opener at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 from VyStar Ballpark.

For the first time in Jumbo Shrimp history, the club is unveiling Wear It Home Wednesdays, with a special T-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans for eight different Wednesday home games this season. The 2025 promotional lineup also features Bluey at the Ballpark with a special VIP package for fans to meet Bluey (June 29), a pair of Honey Drippers Weekends (May 24-25, August 30-31) with the club's first alternate identity rebrand and Honey Drippers for fans to sample, as well as Honey Dripper-themed giveaways, Triassic Park Weekend (April 25-26), which brings Ed's Dinosaurs Live! to VyStar Ballpark with a special T-shirt giveaway prior to Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game.

The Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away a bobblehead presented by Miller Electric and Arlington Toyota of National Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, a member of the 1967 Jacksonville Suns, on July 5. The club's Mother's Day Celebration (May 11) features a special picnic package with a pink Scampi tumbler. The Jumbo Shrimp will have dancing all night long at the ballpark on Hip Hop Night (April 12), with a live DJ playing music during the ballgame live from the stands.

"The Jumbo Shrimp 2025 promotional calendar was created with our core values of Affordable Family Fun for Crustacean Nation, which continues to proudly support our team," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We have maintained our popular promotions like fireworks shows and added additional giveaways, theme nights and entertainment for fans of all ages. We are so excited for the Home Opener on April 1."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials:

Charity Begins At Home Wednesdays: Organizations can raise funds and awareness through ticket sales and promotions.

Wear It Home Wednesdays presented by Renewal By Anderson and AmBetter Health: The first 500 fans to the following Wednesday home games will receive a special T-shirt thanks to Renewal By Anderson and AmBetter Health: April 23, May 21, June 4, July 9, July 30, August 13, August 27, September 10.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz.) and $3 (24 oz.) draft beer at select areas of the ballpark.

Friday Night Fireworks and Red Shirt Fridays: Each Friday home game in 2025 features a special postgame Friday Night Fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite and $1 off all other craft beers at select areas in the ballpark for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first seven Saturdays (through June) will feature postgame fireworks. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday (excluding April 5) will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. New for the 2025 season all giveaway items will be exclusively given away at the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. The items include:

April 12: Bluetooth Speaker presented by Ascension St. Vincent's

April 26: Triassic Park T-shirt presented by VyStar Credit Union

May 10: Straw Beach Hat presented by VyStar Credit Union & River Point Behavioral Health

May 24: Hooded Honey Drippers T-shirt presented by VyStar Credit Union and Darley's Plumbing

June 7: Red Caps Item presented by Florida Blue

June 28: Wizards and Wands Robe presented by Maxwell House

July 5: Nolan Ryan Bobblehead presented by Miller Electric and Arlington Toyota

July 12: Hawaiian Shirt presented by Swisher

August 2: Clear Backpack presented by Baptist Health

August 16: Pickleball Paddle presented by First Watch

August 30: Honey Drippers Gym Shorts presented by VyStar Credit Union

September 13: Jumbo Shrimp umbrella presented by VyStar Credit Union and Rolland Reash Plumbing

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Fans are welcome to head out to the outfield for a pregame catch on the field, and kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary pregame face painting and balloon animals.

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $7 field reserved and $11 dugout reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also host five Military Appreciation Nights (Sunday, April 6; Wednesday, May 7; Thursday, June 26; Thursday, August 14; Thursday, August 28), when active military and veterans and their dependents receive free tickets when using this link with validation from ID.me.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (Sunday, April 17; Tuesday, June 3; Sunday, July 6; Wednesday, August 13; Tuesday, September 9). The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold a Purr in the Park on Tuesday, May 20, on which cats are admitted for free with a paying human companion. The PNC Bank Home Plate Club and all other indoor spaces are pet-free zones.

"The Jumbo Shrimp 2025 promotional schedule offers fun for fans of all ages," said Jumbo Shrimp promotions coordinator Abby Decker. "We cannot wait to be a part of the memories made at VyStar Ballpark beginning on April 1."

The Jumbo Shrimp will wear several themed jerseys throughout the season, several of which will be auctioned off for fans to purchase. These opportunities to purchase a game-worn jersey include the club's Into The Shrimpverse comic hero jersey (to be worn on April 13), Lilo & Stitch (May 11), Jax Red Caps Salute to the Negro Leagues (June 7 & June 8), Mummy jersey (July 12 & 13), Toy Story jersey (August 2) and Honey Drippers jersey (May 24-25, August 30-31).

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2025 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.