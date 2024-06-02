Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024
June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The New York Liberty improve to 7-2 on the season & 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play with a DOMINANT 104-68 win over the Fever
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton went off for 20 PTS on 77.8 FG%, and Jonquel Jones added in 18 PTS, 13 REB!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
