Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty improve to 7-2 on the season & 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play with a DOMINANT 104-68 win over the Fever

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton went off for 20 PTS on 77.8 FG%, and Jonquel Jones added in 18 PTS, 13 REB!

