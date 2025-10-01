Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 30, 2025

Published on October 1, 2025

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Indiana Fever in OT, 107-98, to win Game 5 and advance to the Finals

This was the first time in WNBA Semi-Finals history, Game 5 went to overtime!

The big three for the Aces put up big numbers

A'ja Wilson - 35 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 4 BLKS Jackie Young - 32 PTS | 10 AST (playoff career-high) | 4 3PM Chelsea Gray- 17 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLKS

