Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 30, 2025
Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Indiana Fever in OT, 107-98, to win Game 5 and advance to the Finals
This was the first time in WNBA Semi-Finals history, Game 5 went to overtime!
The big three for the Aces put up big numbers
A'ja Wilson - 35 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 4 BLKS Jackie Young - 32 PTS | 10 AST (playoff career-high) | 4 3PM Chelsea Gray- 17 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLKS
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Playoffs | Google
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 1, 2025
- Las Vegas Aces Defeat Fever 107-98 in OT, Advance to 3rd Finals in 4 Years - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Las Vegas Aces Defeat Fever 107-98 in OT, Advance to 3rd Finals in 4 Years
- Aces Drop Game 4 to Fever 90-83, Return to Las Vegas for Winner-Takes-All Semifinals Game 5
- Aces One Win Away from Reaching WNBA Finals, Seek to Close out Semifinals in Game 4 Sunday
- Las Vegas Fights to the Finish for 84-72 Semifinal Game 3 Victory Over Indiana
- Aces Look to Secure Two Victories in a Row in Semifinals at Indiana