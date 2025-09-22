Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 21, 2025
Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever take Game 1 in the Semi-Finals as they defeat the Aces 89-73
Kelsey Mitchell: 34 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 AST | 2 STL Odyssey Sims: 17 PTS | 3 AST | 3 STL Natasha Howard: 12 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL
Kelsey Mitchell is the first Fever player to total 30+ pts in a Playoff game since Shavonte Zellous in 2012
