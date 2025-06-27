Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever hold on to defeat the Wings 94-86 on the road

In a tough back-and-forth battle, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 32 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, and 4 3PM!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2025

