Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2025
June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever hold on to defeat the Wings 94-86 on the road
In a tough back-and-forth battle, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 32 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, and 4 3PM!
WNBA Pride presented by Coach
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
