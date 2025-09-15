WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2025

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


The @AtlantaDream defeat the Indiana Fever, 80-68, to take Game 1!

Rhyne Howard - 20 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 4 3PM Allisha Gray - 20 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL Naz Hillmon - 16 PTS | 9 REB | 3 BLK

Atlanta leads the series 1-0. Game 2 tips Tuesday at 7:30pm/ET on ESPN.

