Independence to Face Forward Madison in 2024 USL League One Quarterfinals

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The bracket for the 2024 USL League One Playoffs, presented by Terminix was confirmed today. The Charlotte Independence will face Forward Madison FC on the road in the Quarterfinals. This is the seventh overall and fifth consecutive playoff appearance for the Independence.

No. 6 seeded Charlotte finished 9-6-7 in USL League One play. The all-time series against the Flamingos is tied 3-3-3. This will be the fifth meeting of the sides this season and second in a winner-take-all situation on the heels of the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal earlier this year.

The Independence were led by #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. who became just one of three players in USL League One history to score 20 or more goals in a single season across all competitions. The striker finished second in the league Golden Boot race with 15 goals in league play.

