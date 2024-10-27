Forward Madison Falls 1-0 to Northern Colorado in Regular Season Finale

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Forward Madison, courtesy of a late goal in the 82nd minute. The match opened with both teams displaying solid defense and minimal scoring opportunities, as neither side was able to gain a clear advantage in the early stages. Northern Colorado's Isidro Martinez and Forward Madison's Christian Chaney each had attempts on goal, but both goalkeepers were alert, keeping the score level heading into halftime. Forward Madison's goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, made three paramount saves in the first half, stopping Northern Colorado from scoring and preventing them from establishing an early lead.

The second half saw an uptick in intensity, with Forward Madison pushing aggressively for a breakthrough. Madison's Jimmie Villalobos had a promising attempt from outside the box in the 76th minute that narrowly missed the target, keeping fans on edge. However, Northern Colorado remained composed, responding with counterattacks that tested Forward Madison's defensive line.

In a decisive turning point, Northern Colorado broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute. A well-timed assist from Real Gill found Bruno Rendón in space in the center of the box, and he slotted a right-footed shot past Schipmann into the top right corner. The goal sent the home crowd into celebration as Hailstorm took a critical 1-0 lead. Madison immediately made an attacking substitution, bringing on Agustín Dávila to spark a comeback, but Northern Colorado's defense held firm under pressure.

The closing minutes saw Madison pushing aggressively, with Cherif Dieye creating one of their best chances of the match in the 88th minute, heading a cross from Jacob Crull just over the bar. Madison continued to test the Hailstorm defense, winning a corner kick in stoppage time, but Delgado made a crucial save to preserve the lead. Fouls from both teams in the final moments demonstrated the physical intensity of the matchup as each side battled for control. The match concluded with Northern Colorado clinching an impactful 1-0 victory. The win highlights Northern Colorado's ability to capitalize on key moments, while Forward Madison, now bumped into the 3rd seed position, will look to bounce back and convert their chances against Charlotte Independence in next weekend's home playoff match. Tickets are now on sale for Forward Madison's home playoff match on Saturday, November 2nd at 6pm CT at Breese Stevens Field. Don't wait- purchase a ticket today and be a part of history!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.