Lexington Sporting Club to Transition Head Coach Darren Powell to a New Role

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced that Darren Powell, who has served as the head coach of the USL League One team since 2024, will transition to a technical leadership role within the organization. The shift is part of a broader effort to strengthen the club's overall structure and future initiatives.

During his tenure as head coach, Powell played a key role in establishing the team's competitive identity and contributed to the foundational success of the club. His move to a new role reflects Lexington Sporting Club's ongoing commitment to growth, both on and off the field.

CEO Kim Shelton commented, "At Lexington Sporting Club, we are dedicated to competing at the highest level. Darren embodies the values of our club with his character and approach to the game. Moving him into a technical role across the club enables us to reassess our first team's performance while giving our youth players the opportunity to learn from his professional standards."

Powell expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue contributing to the club's progress. "I want to thank all the players, staff, fans and owners for their incredible efforts this past season. As we continue to elevate LSC to new heights, I'm excited about the club's future and the journey ahead together.

Lexington Sporting Club remains dedicated to its mission of growing soccer within the community and providing pathways for athletes to reach their highest potential. The repositioning of Powell aligns with the club's long-term vision of strengthening the sporting structure and maximizing opportunities for talent development.

The club has launched a worldwide search for a new head coach, with the goal of appointing a successor before preparations begin for the 2025 season.

