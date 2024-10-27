South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls Short in Final Match of 2024

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC was defeated in its final match of the 2024 campaign by Greenville Triumph with a 5-1 score at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, October 26.

Greenville attempted to open the scoring early when Lyam MacKinnon took the first shot of the night in the fourth minute of play. Even as Tormenta entered the match without jeopardy, the team was intent on pressing forward and finding goal scoring opportunities.Ultimately, MacKinnon, a frontrunner in the 2024 Golden Boot race, found the back of the net against Tormenta in the 12th minute of play.

Following the first goal, the match became more transitional, with both teams sending long passes to put pressure on each other's backlines. Greenville dominated possession, keeping the ball in Tormenta's half for much of the first half.

Greenville's second goal came when MacKinnon drew a penalty in Tormenta's box. Going one-on-one with Tormenta keeper Ford Parker, he converted the attempt. Tormenta's Niall Watson attempted to respond with a shot of his own, but Greenville's keeper collected the ball.

Tormenta remained undeterred by the 2-0 deficit. Head coach Ian Cameron made several changes shortly after halftime, including substituting in 18-year-old Dodge Brooks, a former Tormenta FC Academy player. Gabriel Rodriguez, Mason Tunbridge, and keeper Drew Romig also entered the match.

Greenville Triumph opened the second half scoring when Pascal Corvino converted a shot from outside the box. Just four minutes later, Greenville found its fourth goal.

Demonstrating resilience, Tormenta responded in the 55th minute when Curtis Thorn sent a shot from inside the box past the keeper, securing Tormenta's only goal of the evening. Tunbridge later nailed a shot of his own, but referees ruled him offside.

In the 78th and 79th minutes, Tormenta took its last shots of the night. Aaron Lombardi blasted a left-footed shot at the keeper, and upon deflection, Brooks attempted to find his first goal of the season, but Greenville's defense blocked the attempt.

Greenville Triumph found a last late goal in the 88th minute, solidifying the strong lead and the win.

Immediately following the USL League One match, Tormenta FC's Unified Series team played a friendly match against Greenville Triumph's Unified Series team. The match had two 15-minute halves. The Unified Series program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competitive experiences to connect people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

