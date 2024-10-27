2024 USL League One Golden Awards Winners Announced

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One today announced its first official awards for the 2024 regular season as Greenville Triumph SC forward Lyam MacKinnon claimed his first Golden Boot and One Knoxville SC goalkeeper Sean Lewis was awarded his second consecutive Golden Glove. Central Valley Fuego FC midfielder Alfredo Midence earned the Golden Playmaker award in his first professional season.

2024 USL League One Golden Boot, presented by Charly - Lyam MacKinnon, Greenville Triumph SC

The former FC Lausanne-Sport academy product and Villanova University star has been stellar for Greenville since inking his first professional contract with the club a season ago. Greenville's all-time leading scorer led all players with 16 goals and also finished with five assists, 36 chances created and a league-leading 21 goal contributions.

MacKinnon's mark of 112.25 minutes per goal is the fourth-most in league history among players who participated in at least 50% of their team's minutes. According to American Soccer Analysis, the 25-year-old led all players with a 3.81 goals-added value this season, tied for the second-most in a single season in league history behind Trevor Amann's (NCO) record of 5.68 set in 2023.

"I'm happy because I think it reflects the work that we put in at training and it shows what kind of team we are," MacKinnon said. "It's not just about me getting the goals or someone else getting the goals, it's really about us finishing the plays this year. So, I'm really grateful for my teammates, and it's an honor to win this award."

"Lyam has really grown as a person and obviously as a footballer," said Greenville Head Coach Rick Wright. "To have him win an award like this is massive for him, but also for our club. He's been a leader on and off the field, and I'm really, really happy for him and so glad that he has been able to set his standards high and achieve this."

In his first season with the club, Charlotte Independence forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. finished second on 15 goals, while 2020 NCAA Men's College Cup champion and Union Omaha midfielder Pedro Dolabella finished third on 10 goals.

USL League One Golden Boot Winners

2024 - Lyam MacKinnon (GVL): 16 goals in 22 matches

2023 - Trevor Amann (NCO): 23 goals in 32 matches

2022 - Emiliano Terzaghi (RIC): 17 goals in 29 matches

2021 - Emiliano Terzaghi (RIC): 18 goals in 27 matches

2020 - Emiliano Terzaghi (RIC): 10 goals in 15 matches

2019 - Ronaldo Damus (NTX): 16 goals in 20 matches

2024 USL League One Golden Glove, presented by SELECT - Sean Lewis, One Knoxville SC

One Knoxville SC's Sean Lewis became the third consecutive goalkeeper to win back-to-back Golden Gloves after the 32-year-old posted a league-leading mark of 0.73 goals-against average - the second-best average among Golden Glove winners since Dallas Jaye's (GVL) 0.69 in 2020.

Racking up an 8-5-5 record in the 18 matches he played, Lewis totaled seven clean sheets, 52 saves and 147 recoveries. The USL veteran conceded multiple goals in a single match only twice all season.

"I'm so pleased to be accepting this award, however, I truly believe this is a team award," Lewis said. "Defending is never a solo effort. So, I would like to thank my teammates for their efforts this season, and I hope they take pride in knowing that we achieved this together."

"Sean Lewis proved again that he is one of the best 'keepers in the league. Winning Golden Glove not once but two years in a row is a remarkable achievement," said Knoxville's interim head coach, Ilija Ilić. "Credits for this achievement also go to our defensive unit and fellow goalkeeper Johan Garibay, who, along with Sean, were the strongest part of our team this year."

Former Philippines international and Forward Madison FC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann finished second on 0.82 goals-against average, while 26-year-old Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC goalkeeper Lalo Delgado finished third - via tiebreaker - on 0.82 goals-against average.

USL League One Golden Glove Winners

2024 - Sean Lewis (KNX): 0.73 goals-against average in 18 matches

2023 - Sean Lewis (KNX): 1.04 goals-against average in 28 matches

2022 - Rashid Nuhu (OMA): 0.98 goals-against average in 23 matches

2021 - Rashid Nuhu (OMA): 0.75 goals-against average in 24 matches

2020 - Dallas Jaye (GVL): 0.69 goals-against average in 16 matches

2019 - Dallas Jaye (GVL): 0.78 goals-against average in 27 matches

2024 USL League One Golden Playmaker - Alfredo Midence, Central Valley Fuego FC

In his first professional season, 22-year-old Alfredo Midence became the first player in Central Valley history to win a Golden Award after recording eight assists en route to the Golden Playmaker award. Through only 15 matches and 1,064 minutes of regular season play, Midence also provided two goals and the third-most chances created at 39. Per American Soccer Analysis, Midence led all players with 4.10 assists provided above expected.

Midence's 133 minutes per assist is the most in a single regular season in league history among players who participated in at least 25% of their team's minutes, narrowly surpassing the previous record of 134 set by 2022 USL League One Golden Playmaker Jonathan Bolanos (RIC).

The La Ceiba, Honduras native moved to Laurel, Md. when he was 15. Before signing his first professional contract with Central Valley earlier this season, Midence spent time in the D.C. United Academy and later with amateur sides Club Atlético Los Toros of the APL and Club Deportivo Laurel of the UPSL. Midence is the first first-year professional to win a USL League One Golden Award since North Texas teammates Ronaldo Damus and Arturo Rodríguez claimed the Golden Boot and Golden Playmaker award, respectively, in 2019.

"I'm really blessed and thankful for this award," Midence said. "It means a lot to me!"

"We are extremely proud of Alfredo for earning the prestigious Golden Playmaker award this season," said Central Valley's acting head coach, Mike Elias. "Alfredo has a bright future ahead of him, and we are honored to be a part of the beginning of his promising career."

Veteran Charlotte Independence midfielder Gabriel Obertan finished second on five assists, while Greenville Triumph SC midfielder Ben Zakowski finished third - via tiebreaker - on five assists in his first season as a professional.

USL League One Golden Playmaker Winners

2024 - Alfredo Midence (CV): 8 assists in 15 matches

2023 - Arthur Rogers (NCO): 11 assists in 32 matches

2022 - Jonathan Bolanos (RIC): 11 assists in 20 matches

2021 - Ricky Ruiz (CHA): 10 assists in 28 matches

2020 - Ethan Vanacore-Decker (OMA): 6 assists in 16 matches

2019 - Arturo Rodríguez (NTX): 10 assists in 28 matches

The 2024 USL League One Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Playmaker awards are the opening three awards that will be presented by the league this year. The USL League One Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year and the USL League One All-League Teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

