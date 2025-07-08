Ignite Stung by Honeybees in Game One of Doubleheader

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - It was another tough road game for the Wausau Ignite, as they fell in game one of the doubleheader against the Minot Honeybees, 10-2.

Minot started the scoring in the second with a pair of solo home runs by Bella Cimino and Taylor Chillingworth. They would score a total of seven unanswered runs, with two more runs in the third on a two-RBI single from Virginia Mambelli and three more runs in the fourth.

The Ignite had a chance to cut into the lead with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, but left the frame empty-handed after a double play and a pop-up. The next inning was another prime opportunity for the Ignite to get a runner home with two on the corners, but again couldn't drive home a runner.

Alysa Lowe (Northern State) scored her first run with Wausau and the Ignite's first run of the day when she came home on a wild pitch in the sixth. The Honeybees would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the inning, and the Ignite would put up another in the seventh to leave the final score at 10-2.

Wausau now sits at 6-15 on the season, and will look to split the doubleheader with Minot in game two with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.







