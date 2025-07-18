Wausau Loses First Game of Series in Mankato, 9-0

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - On Friday, the Wausau Ignite lost the first game of their road trip to the Mankato Habaneros by a score of 9-0.

The Habaneros scored a run in each of the first three innings before erupting for five in the fourth on four hits to put the game out of reach. Mankato improves to 15-13 on the year and have won seven of their nine meetings against Wausau this season. They are now just a game out of second place with Minot at 17-13.

Ignite pitcher Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky) put in a solid three innings of work toward the end of the contest, allowing just three hits and an earned run while striking out two.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission double header against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

The three-game series in Mankato will conclude on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 pm CT. Game two will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.







