Sailor Hall Sails the Habaneros to Victory

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall

Habaneros defeat Ignite 9-0.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State). Strikeout and a walk to start Hall's day. Habaneros' defense turns a double play to end the inning. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Maren Sauvageau (North Area Iowa CC). Emma Lee leads the Habaneros off with a single, followed by a beautiful sac bunt by Brylee Hempey. Emma Lee would go on to score via Wild Pitch, 1-0 Habaneros.

One hit by pitch for the Ignite in the top of the 2nd, but no hits manufactured. 1-0 Habaneros.

Skylinn Pogue (Ball State) with a leadoff single. Alexis Michon (Trine University) with a RBI double to score one, but Sailor Hall is cut off at home with a nice relay from the Ignite. 2-0 Habaneros

One hit for the Ignite, but Sailor Hall is rolling no runs allowed through 3 innings of work. 2-0 Habaneros

Brylee Hempey (South Dakota) leads off the inning with a walk making it the third straight inning with a leadoff Habanero batter on the base paths. Hempey steals second and Holmes gets her over to third. Alyssa Herrera (University of California) with a SAC fly to put the Habaneros up 3.

Sailor Hall goes 1,2,3 and the Habaneros pitching staff have been throwing some gems lately. 3-0 Habaneros

Speaking of, Sailor Hall with a leadoff double to make it 4 consecutive innings with a leadoff batter on. Michon walks then steals second. Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) with a 2-run RBI single to make it 5-0 Habaneros. Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky) into pitch for the Ignite. Lee and Holmes walk, and the bases are now loaded. Alyssa Herrera comes through again with a RBI single extending the lead to six. Indigo Fish (Win0na State) tacks on aswell with an RBI single. 8-0 Habaneros

Sailor Hall cruises and only lets up one hit, but the Habaneros cut the runner off trying to leg a double. 8-0 Habaneros

Brylee Hempey with a RBI single to put the Habaneros up 9. 9-0 Habaneros

Nothing much going for either team in the 6th inning. 9-0 Habaneros

Habaneros 9-0 Win.

