Night Mares Defeat Wausau Ignite to Win Tenth Straight

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (23-5) used a big offensive performance to take down the Wausau Ignite (7-22) 12-4 on Thursday night.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) opened the scoring in the first with a two-run double, giving the Night Mares a 2-0 lead. Madison struck again in the second as Ava Carroll (University of Washington) knocked in two more with a double, and Tia Durst (University of Washington) added an RBI single to extend it to 5-0.

Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) added to Madison's momentum with a solo home run in the third, giving the Night Mares a 6-0 cushion. The Ignite began to chip away at the deficit, scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning and adding another run in the fourth to make it 6-2.

The Night Mares kept pouring it on in the fifth, as Lucey drove in a run with a double, and Kisbel Vizcaya (Mid-American Christian University) delivered a two-run single to make it 9-2. Madison didn't slow down in the sixth, adding three more to cruise to a 12-4 victory.

Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) pitched three shutout innings in relief and earned her seventh win of the season. Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky University) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

After two days off, the Night Mares will head to La Crosse to face the Steam on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on July 22 against the Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 18, 2025

Night Mares Defeat Wausau Ignite to Win Tenth Straight - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.