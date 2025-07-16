Night Mares Win Thriller on Ava Carroll's Walk-Off Homer

July 16, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - Ava Carroll (University of Washington) delivered the heroics on Tuesday night at Warner Park, as she hit a walk-off home run to lift the Madison Night Mares (22-5) over the Minot Honeybees (16-11) 2-1.

The Night Mares wasted no time getting on the board. In the first inning, Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) brought home a run with an RBI groundout, giving Madison an early 1-0 edge. Meanwhile, Paytn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) was in command from the outset, retiring every batter she faced through the first four innings.

Minot responded in the fifth inning when Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University) launched a solo home run to left, tying the game at 1-1. After allowing the first inning run, Julianna Verni (Syracuse University) settled into a groove in the circle for Minot, keeping the Night Mares off the scoreboard with several strong innings of work.

Monticelli remained locked in, holding the Honeybees scoreless in the sixth and seventh. That set the stage for a thrilling finish. Carroll led off the bottom of the seventh by launching a walk-off home run over the right field wall, giving the Night Mares their ninth straight victory.

Monticelli earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares, her third of the season. Verni, despite an impressive effort, took the loss for Minot. The win increases Madison's lead atop the standings to six games.

The Night Mares will be back in action on Thursday night on the road against the Wausau Ignite. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on July 22 against the Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







