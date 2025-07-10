Madison Night Mares Edge La Crosse Steam in Pitchers' Duel

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (20-5) took down the La Crosse Steam (7-15) 2-1 in a low-scoring affair on Thursday afternoon at Warner Park.

Tia Durst (University of Washington) launched a solo home run in the bottom of the second to put the Night Mares ahead 1-0. It marked her first homer of the season. That run stood as the only scoring through four innings, with Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) and Mackenzie Willis (Belmont University) locked in a pitchers' duel.

The Steam broke through in the fifth inning. A throwing error allowed Rachel Mori (UNC Pembroke) to score and tie the game at 1-1. La Crosse threatened with the go-ahead run on third, but Mckenzie retired Abbie Stigler (Saint Mary's University) on a flyout to end the inning.

Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) put the Night Mares right back on top with a solo shot in the fifth inning, making it 2-1. That proved to be the difference, as Mckenzie held strong in the circle and the team secured its 20th win of the season.

Mckenzie pitched the entire game and earned her league-leading sixth win of the season. She allowed just one unearned run and lowered her season ERA to 2.24. Willis was sharp in her season debut for La Crosse, but was charged with the loss.

The teams were scheduled to play a second game on Thursday night, but that contest was postponed due to weather. It will be made up on Saturday, July 26 at 4:05 p.m. as a single-admission doubleheader at Warner Park.

After three days off, the Night Mares will return to the field at Warner Park on Monday night to face the Minot Honeybees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 10, 2025

Madison Night Mares Edge La Crosse Steam in Pitchers' Duel - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.