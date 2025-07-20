Seventh Inning Rally Lifts Night Mares Over La Crosse Steam

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (24-5) rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to take down the La Crosse Steam (10-19) 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Steam got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Ashley Bert (Florida Southwestern State Community College) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in a run to make it 1-0. Rachel Mori (UNC-Pembroke) kept the Night Mares quiet through the first four innings, delivering a strong outing in the circle for La Crosse.

Madison finally broke through in the fifth. Tia Durst (University of Washington) scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one, and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with an RBI single to give the Night Mares a 2-1 lead.

After the Steam took a 3-2 lead in the fifth, the Night Mares were down to their final three outs in the seventh- but they delivered. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) ripped an RBI double to even the score, and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with a clutch single to put Madison ahead. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) capped off the rally with a two-run double to make it 6-3.

The Steam loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Paytn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) got Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) to line into a double play to end the game and secure the victory. Monticelli earned the win, while Holly Lowenberg (Bryant and Stratton Community College) was charged with the loss for La Crosse.

The Night Mares will face the Steam again on Monday night in La Crosse for a doubleheader, scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on Tuesday against the Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







