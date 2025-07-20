Habaneros Bats Slumping

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros avoid an inside pitch

Honeybees defeat Habaneros 7-2.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Sailor Hall (Pitt State). Hall has been on a roll lately and looks to continue her successes. She leaves right where she left off with a 1,2,3 inning. 0-0

Julianna Verni (Syracuse University) starts in the circle for the Honeybees. Verni goes 1, 2, 3 as well, and we head to the top of the second. 0-0

Sailor Hall with another 1,2,3 inning mowing down all Honeybee hitters. 0-0

Verni answers with a 1,2,3 inning of her own, and we have perfect games from both pitchers through 2 innings.

Taylor Chillingworth (San Jose State University) would break it up with a leadoff single. Another infield single from the Honeybees and they have runners on the corners. Carly Cummings would come through with an RBI single to put the Honeybees on top 1-0.

The Habaneros tie this one up due to some sloppy defense from Minot. 1-1 going to the top of the 4th.

Emma Lee (Trine University) deserves to be on SC Top 10 after an absolute robbery of a homerun in centerfield. Bella Cimino gets an RBI triple to put the Honeybees up one. Then Emma Vike (South Dakota State University) hits a 2-run homerun to left. 4-1 Honeybees.

Indigo Fish breaks up the No hitter, but the Habaneros leave her stranded. 4-1 Honeybees.

Sailor Hall lets up a hit, but no runs allowed as we head to the bottom of the 5th. 4-1 Honeybees.

Alexis Michon gets a leadoff single for the Habaneros. Nothing going and Verni is rolling. 4-1 Honeybees.

Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University) in to pitch for the Habaneros. A leadoff walk for the Honeybees. Alyssa Herrera (University of California) shows off the arm behind the dish with a CS 2-4. Lazy Habanero defense causes the Honeybees to get two more across the plate with one due to a ball going out of play. The Honeybees steal home to put an exclamation point on the Habanero. 7-1 Honeybees.

Leadoff walk for the Honeybees. Wihlm locks it in with help from an impressive diving catch in left field from Finley Anderson. 7-1 Honeybees.

A Skylinn Pogue walk, followed by an Alexis Michon RBI double gives the Habaneros their second run of the game. Not enough.

