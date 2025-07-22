Night Mares Sweep Doubleheader as Win Streak Hits Thirteen

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (26-5) won both games of a doubleheader on Monday over the La Crosse Steam (10-21) to extend their winning streak to thirteen games.

Game 1

The Night Mares jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single from Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin). An error brought in another run before Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) delivered an RBI double to make it 3-0 Madison.

Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) put La Crosse on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single, narrowing the gap to 3-1. The score remained unchanged until the fifth, when Moreno drew a bases-loaded walk to extend Madison's lead to 4-1. A Madison error in the bottom half of the inning allowed La Crosse to pull within two at 4-2.

Madison tacked on two crucial insurance runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to sacrifice flies from Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) and Luciana Moreno. The Steam made things interesting with a two-run rally in the bottom half, but the Night Mares held on for the 6-4 win.

Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) earned her seventh win of the season in the circle, while Karman Rowe (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) was charged with the loss for the Steam. Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) picked up her first save of the season.

Game 2

The Steam struck first in Game 2, with Madelyn Birling (Bryant and Stratton College) driving in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Ashlee Chantos (Winona State University) followed with another sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Night Mares came roaring back in the third. Tia Durst (University of Washington) ripped a two-run double to even the score at 2-2, then came home on an error to put Madison ahead. Kavanagh capped the rally with an RBI double, making it 4-2.

Ava Carroll (University of Washington) delivered the biggest blow of the night with a fifth-inning grand slam, putting the Night Mares up 8-2. Durst added to the damage with a home run of her own, and Madison went on to win it 9-3.

Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) earned the win for the Night Mares in the circle, her fifth of the season. Kylie Stark (Bryant and Stratton Community College) was charged with the loss for the Steam.

The Night Mares return home on Tuesday night to face the Wausau Ignite at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







