Habaneros Drop Game Two
July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Honeybees defeat Habaneros 11-4.
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State University). 2 walks and a single for the Honeybees get them on the board first. 2-0 Honeybees.
Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Julianna Verni (Syracuse University). Verni goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 2-0 Honeybees
Single for the Honeybees, but no damage for long as Skylinn Pogue (Ball State) gets a CS 2-6. 2-0 Honeybees
2 walks and a hit give the Honeybees the bases loaded. Sailor Hall (Pitt State) into pitch for the Habaneros. Bella Cimino (University of North Florida) hits a Grand Slam and this game has been blown open momentarily. 8-0 Honeybees.
Marleigh Louvar doubles and Joscelyn Bennett follows with a single to give the Habaneros some life in this one. 2-run RBI double from Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) gets the Habaneros on the board today. 8-2 Honeybees.
Leadoff walk for the Honeybees. Shayna Myshrall with a 2-run RBI double to put the Bees up 8. One more tacked on and this one might be out of reach. 11-2 Honeybees.
Maddie Wihlm into pitch for the Habaneros. One hit, but nothing else going. 11-2 Honeybees.
Leadoff walk for Katy Olive. Joscelyn Bennett follows with a single. Emma Lee follows with a single. Followed by an RBI single from Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) her third RBI of the game. 11-3 Honeybees. RBI single from Alyssa Herrera (University of California) scores another, but Emma Lee is caught in a rundown and we head to the top of the 6th. 11-4 Honeybees.
Nothing for the Honeybees in the sixth. 11-4 Honeybees.
On the brightside for the Habaneros, Maddie Wihlm has pitched an impressive 3 innings in relief allowing 0 runs. 11-4 Honeybees.
An interesting development towards the end of this game as Julianna Verni has exceeded 200 pitches over the course of two days. This would mean a forfeit in the game due to pitch clock violation. This ruling isnt official, but could become a huge factor for the Habaneros if this loss is reversed.
Final.
