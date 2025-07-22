Ignite Fall to Night Mares, 13-3

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - On Tuesday, the Wausau Ignite fell to the Madison Night Mares 13-3 after six innings.

The first runs of the ballgame came in the bottom of the second, when Trinity Kennemer hit a three-run homer to left to take the lead for Madison. Kennemer struck again in the next frame, bringing home two more runners on a double down the left field line, making the score 6-0.

In the fifth, now down 8-0 with two outs, Emily Bechtel (West Virginia State) hit a three-run homer to left to get Wausau on the board. It was Bechtel's first with the Ignite and the team's 30th of the season.

The Night Mares would go on to walk it off in the bottom of the sixth with a Hilary Blomburg double to left, ending the game early, 13-3.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission doubleheader against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

The Ignite will play their last game in Madison this summer on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm CT.







