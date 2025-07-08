Seven-Run First Inning Lifts Madison Night Mares Over Mankato Habaneros

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (17-5) used a big first inning to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Mankato Habaneros (10-11) on Monday night.

Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning to give the Night Mares a 1-0 lead. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) followed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Kendall Weik added an RBI single, and a defensive miscue brought in two more. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) capped the seven-run first with an RBI single.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) gave the Habaneros a spark with a solo homer in the third, and Skylinn Pogue (University of Pittsburgh) chipped in with an RBI single. But the Night Mares' early outburst held firm, as the Habaneros couldn't get any closer.

Paytn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) held strong in the circle, allowing just two runs and picking up her first win of the season. Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State University) was tagged with the loss.

The Night Mares and Habaneros will battle again in Mankato on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Wednesday to face the La Crosse Steam at 6:05 p.m.







