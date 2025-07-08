6 Straight Losses for the Habaneros

Mankato Habaneros second baseman Brooke Holmes circles the bases

Nightmares defeat Habaneros 8-2.

Sailor Hal (Pitt State) is in the circle again for the Habaneros. She has taken on a significant workload for the Habaneros in the circle lately. Hall let up 3 hits in the first and had the bases loaded, but the Nightmares were unable to cash in. 0-0

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) starts in the circle for the Nightmares. One walk for Jaskowiak, but no hits allowed, still scoreless after 1. 0-0

Sailor Hall goes 1,2,3 at the top of the 2nd with 2 strikeouts. 0-0

Another hitless inning for Jaskowiak. Going to the top of the third. 0-0

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) hits a 3-run Homerun for the Nightmares to get them on the board first. Hall would settle in after the homerun. 3-0 Nightmares

Jaskowiak is rolling and she has officially entered no hit terriotory through 3 innings hitless. 3-0 Nightmares

Gabby Mike (Liberty University) into pitch for the Habaneros. Mikes first inning of work she goes 1,2,3. The pitching staff over the past week has really kept the Habaneros in games, but the offense just seems to not be able to get themselves out of this team slump. 3-0 Nightmares headed to the bottom of the 4th.

Jaskowiak has now completed 4 innings without allowing a hit. 3-0 Nightmares

Kavanagh starts things off for the Nightmares with a leadoff double, her third hit of the game. Moreno drives her in shorty after to extend the Nightmares lead to 4. Danielle Lucy (University of Wisconsin) follows up with a 2-run Homerun to make it 6-0 Nightmares.

Sailor Hall breaks out the no hitter after Jaskowiak goes 4.2 IP Hitless. Brylee Hempey follows up with a perfect bunt, but Sailor Hall is back picked at second after over running the bag. 6-0 Nightmares

Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University) is in to pitch the top of the 6th for the Habaneros. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State) hits a 2-run Homerun for the Nightmares and has officially blown this game open. 8-0 Nightmares

Brooke Holmes is back and the Habaneros lineup has certainly missed her. She hits a 2-run Homerun to cut the deficit to 6. 8-2 Nightmares.

Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State University) into pitch for the Habaneros and goes 1,2,3. The Habaneros will now need a 6 run 7th to comeback in this one. 8-2 Nightmares

Nightmares 8-2.

