Ignite Lose Close Contest with Honeybees, 4-3

July 8, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Game two of the doubleheader was a heartbreaker for the Wausau Ignite, as they lost by just a single run, 4-3.

The Ignite found themselves down early again, as Minot drove one home on a sacrifice fly from Bella Cimino in the first. Wausau evened the game back up in the third with a wild pitch that brought Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) across to score. The tie wouldn't last for long, as the Honeybees bounced back on top in the same inning to make it 2-1.

Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) had a crucial RBI single up the middle in the fifth to bring home Schwisow and tie the game at two. The Ignite went on to take the lead that very same inning on an error, but couldn't keep it heading into the sixth as the Honeybees drove two runs home to take the lead for good, 4-3.

Alysa Lowe (Northern State) got her first hit of the season on Tuesday on a double to left. The rising junior started in left field in game two and logged four putouts.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) pitched her third complete game of the season, striking out one and allowing just four runs. She leads the Northwoods League in innings pitched and is fourth in strikeouts with 24.

Wausau will look to end the road trip with a win in game four of the series against Minot on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm CT.







