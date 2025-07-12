Habaneros Take Game Three of Series against Ignite, 7-2

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite lose their third-straight to the Mankato Habaneros at Athletic Park, 7-2.

It was all tied up at two after the first four innings. Riley Schwisow tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and was brought home on a grounder to second by Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) to match the Habaneros' one run in the top of the inning.

Then, in the fourth, Schwisow brought home Emily Bechtel (West Virginia State) on an infield single to tie the game again, this time at two.

Mankato then took full control of the game in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring five more runs to put the game out of reach.

Hannah Trzinski went 2 for 4 on the afternoon, continuing her great series against Mankato and extending her hitting streak to five games. It marks her fifth multi-hit game of the year and her first since July 4th against Madison.

The Ignite fall to 6-20 in their first year in the Northwoods League, and will look to get back in the win column on Sunday for game four versus Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT.







