Habaneros Offense Surges in Much-Needed Victory

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Habaneros defeat Ignite 10-5.

Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College). Her first inning of work is a 1,2,3 inning. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University). She would walk 2 in her first inning of work, but escape with no runs allowed. 0-0

Stiles surrenders one walk, but handles the Habaneros lineup to complete 2 innings of shutout work. 0-0

Wihlm walks another, but similar to Stiles, no runners score, and we have a hitless game for both teams through 2 complete. 0-0

Habaneros open up the scoring in the top of the third with a Brylee Hempey (South Dakota) RBI single. Indigo Fish (Winona State) would follow suit with a 2-run RBI single to make it 3-0 Habaneros. 3-0

Wihlm answers nicely and after the run support puts up a 1,2,3 inning to send us to the top of the fourth. 3-0 Habaneros

The fourth inning was a game changer for the Habaneros. 7 runs on 5 hits and the Ignite kick the ball around a bit having 2 erros in the inning. Brylee Hempey (South Dakota) with her second RBI Single of the game. Alyssa Herrera (University of California) joins in on the RBI parade with a double to center field scoring Hempey. Sailor Hall (Pitt State) would tack on the last RBI single of the inning. 10-0 Habaneros

One hit allowed from Wihlm but comes out unscaved and easily having her best outing of the year. 10-0 Habaneros.

Habaneros go 1,2,3 in the top half of the 5th. 10-0 Habaneros.

The Ignite showed some true team grit in the bottom of the 5th. Putting up 5 runs on 3 hits. Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) would hit a grand slam to get the Ignite right back into things. 10-5 Habaneros

Smooth sailing for both pitchers the rest of the game and that is our final. 10-5 Habaneros.

