Doubleheader Sweep for the Habaneros

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Habaneros defeat the Ignite 5-3.

Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Ellie Curtis (University of Wisconsin-Parkside). The Habaneros would get to her in her first inning of work. Indigo Fish and Skylinn Pogue get Habs runners in with RBIs and make it 3-0 early.

Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St.Thomas) will start in the circle for the Habaneros. This will be her Habaneros debut, and it was worth the watch. One walk allowed, but Kleinfeldt and Pogue get a strike 'em out, throw 'em out to end the first inning. 3-0 Habaneros.

Habaneros get some traffic on the bases but can't get anything home in the second. 3-0 Habaneros.

Kleinfeldt gets into a bases-loaded jam, but gets out of it like a pro. 3-0 Habaneros headed into the top of the 3rd. One hit from Brylee Hempey (South Dakota) who has had a very impressive doubleheader performance today. Habaneros unable to tack on any additional run support. 3-0 Habaneros.

2 runs on 1 hit and an error from the Habaneros defense gets the the Ignite on the board for the first time today. 3-2 Habaneros

Alexis Michon tacks on another run with a groundout RBI. 4-2 Habaneros

Another bases loaded jam for Kleinfeldt, but escapes again with no runs allowed. 4-2 Habaneros.

Ignite fight back in the bottom of the 7th, but its not enough.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 12, 2025

