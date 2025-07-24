Ignite Blow out Steam in 12-1 Run Rule Victory

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - In game two of Thursday's doubleheader at La Crosse, the Wausau Ignite trounced the Steam 12-1 through six innings. It was the team's second-ever run-rule victory, the first coming against the Steam at home on Opening Day, 13-2.

It was the Wausau offense that struck first, tallying a run in the top of the first on a Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) RBI knock. The Ignite bats followed that up with a big second frame, where they put up another three runs on a two-RBI double by Ava Clark (Northwest Nazarene) and a sacrifice fly from Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri S&T) to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

The offensive onslaught continued in the fourth, where the Ignite put up five more runs. The high-scoring inning started off with another Fitzgerald sac fly, followed by a pair of errors that brought home two, a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) groundout to bring home another, and finally a huge double into the gap in right from Alysa Lowe (Northern State) to bring in Wausau's ninth run of the contest.

Lowe showed off her power hitting again in the sixth, crushing a solo homer to left to start a three-run inning. She finished the game 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI.

Lily Sullivan (Akron) had a perfect evening at the plate, getting a hit in all four of her at-bats and crossing home three times herself. Two other Wausau batters, Schwisow and Emily Bechtel (West Virginia State), had a multi-hit game.

Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky) was on point in the win, allowing just two hits and one run over six innings en route to her second complete-game win of the season.

Wausau's last three wins have come on the road, all in which the field allowed just one run.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission doubleheader against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.