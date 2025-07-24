Game One of Doubleheader Ends in 8-5 Loss for Ignite
July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release
Wausau, WI - In game one of their Thursday doubleheader in La Crosse, the Ignite fell to the Steam, 8-5.
After pausing play due to rain on July 5, the Ignite and Steam picked up play in the top of the third with Wausau up 5-1. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) tripled to start the game back up, her league-leading fifth of the summer.
Down by four, the Steam got to work cutting into the lead with an Avary Makarewicz three-run blast to right field to make it a one-run game. Just two innings later, they would take the lead with four runs in the fifth, putting them up 8-5.
The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission doubleheader against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!
Wausau will look to bounce back in game two of the doubleheader, starting at 7:00 pm CT.
