Game One of Doubleheader Ends in 8-5 Loss for Ignite

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - In game one of their Thursday doubleheader in La Crosse, the Ignite fell to the Steam, 8-5.

After pausing play due to rain on July 5, the Ignite and Steam picked up play in the top of the third with Wausau up 5-1. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) tripled to start the game back up, her league-leading fifth of the summer.

Down by four, the Steam got to work cutting into the lead with an Avary Makarewicz three-run blast to right field to make it a one-run game. Just two innings later, they would take the lead with four runs in the fifth, putting them up 8-5.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission doubleheader against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

Wausau will look to bounce back in game two of the doubleheader, starting at 7:00 pm CT.







