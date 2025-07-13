Ignite Post 14 Runs, 12 Unanswered in Massive Victory over Habaneros

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite (7-20) won in historic fashion on Sunday afternoon, trouncing the Mankato Habaneros (13-13) by a score of 14-6. The 14 runs scored were the most ever in franchise history, topping the previous record of 13 set on their opening day win against La Crosse.

The massive win started out rocky, as the Ignite went down 6-2 through the first three innings. The offense, which had been kept at bay by the top pitching staff in the Northwoods League throughout the series, made a crucial breakthrough in the fourth inning.

Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri S&T), Alysa Lowe (Northern State), and Kaylee Kinsinger (Dodge City CC) loaded the bases to start the inning, and the Ignite manufactured six runs on six hits, their best inning of the series. The offense posted four more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to make it 12 total unanswered runs, cementing the victory.

Fitzgerald, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State), and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) all logged multi-hit games, while Johnson, Fitzgerald, Reagon Proud (Upper Iowa), and Hannah Trzinski (Minnesota-Crookston) posted multi-RBI outings.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) pitched a complete seven innings and held the Habaneros scoreless through the final four frames.

The Ignite won their first game of July and their first since June 27th, breaking a 12-game losing streak. They will cap off the series against Mankato on Monday, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 13, 2025

Ignite Post 14 Runs, 12 Unanswered in Massive Victory over Habaneros - Wausau Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.