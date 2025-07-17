Wausau Drops Contest with Madison, 12-4

July 17, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - In their ninth matchup of the summer and last showdown at Athletic Park, the Madison Night Mares took a 12-4 victory over the Wausau Ignite.

Madison started the game with six unanswered runs through their first three innings at the plate, starting with RBI doubles from Hillary Blomberg and Ava Carroll, and then capped off with a solo-homer from Dani Lucey.

The Ignite offense started to get going in the bottom of the third, as Ava Clark (Northwest Nazarene) came home on a wild pitch in her first game with the Ignite. Clark went 1 for 3 with a double in her Wausau debut on Thursday.

This started a good stretch of innings from the bats, as Victoria Flores (Northern Kentucky) drove home her first run with the Ignite on an RBI single in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) clobbered a ball to center field for a two-run homer, making it just a five-run game, 9-4.

Wausau's hopes of a comeback were then dashed in the sixth, as Madison scored three more runs to cement the final score of 12-4.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) pitched 5.2 innings in relief, tying her season-high with four strikeouts.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission double header against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

They will travel on the road for their next series, a three-game set in Mankato, starting on Friday, July 18 at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.