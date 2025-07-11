Ignite Keep It Close, Can't Catch up to Habaneros in 5-3 Loss
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release
Wausau, WI - In a stormy evening matchup against the Mankato Habaneros, the Wausau Ignite lost a tight ballgame, 5-3.
The Habaneros were ready to go after their 10-5 win in the first game of the doubleheader, scoring three runs out of the gate. It took the Ignite until the third inning to respond with two runs of their own, first on a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) groundout, and then on a Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) RBI single.
Wausau continued to put runners on base throughout the game, but couldn't move them home to close the gap with Mankato. Faced with a three-run deficit in the seventh, the Ignite brought home Hannah Trzinski (Minnesota-Crookston) on a Schwisow groundout, but ran out of time, falling 5-3.
Pitcher Ellie Curtis (UW-Parkside) made her return to play with Wausau in a stellar complete game performance, striking out five.
There are three more games slated for this weekend between the Ignite and Habaneros, with the next being set for Saturday at 3:05 pm CT.
