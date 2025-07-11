Comeback Falls Short for Ignite in 10-5 Loss to Habaneros

Wausau, WI - The Ignite cut a 10-run deficit in half in the fifth inning, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 10-5 defeat to the Mankato Habaneros.

Mankato attacked in the third inning to score the first three runs of the game, laying down three bunts. The Fourth was an even more productive frame, where the Habaneros got through 10 batters and scored seven.

Wausau, down by 10 and facing a run-rule loss, stormed back in the fifth with a Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) sacrifice fly that brought home a run, and then a massive opposite-field grand slam to right from Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside), her seventh homer of the year and third in the last two games.

The comeback attempt would fall short, however, as the Ignite fell for the 10th-straight game.

Game two of the doubleheader is set to begin at 7:20 pm CT.







