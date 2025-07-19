Five-Run Third Gives Wausau Big 5-1 Victory in Mankato

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - In game one of their doubleheader against the Mankato Habaneros on Saturday, the Wausau Ignite earned a 5-1 win.

It was in the third inning that Wausau took full control of the game in Mankato, scoring five runs off of starting pitcher Mango Mangulis. One run was a bases-loaded knock from Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) to bring home the first run of the day. Then two batters later, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) mashed a grand slam to centerfield, her eighth home run of the summer and second grand slam.

With that one swing, Johnson retook the Northwoods League lead for RBIs with 37 and tied the lead for home runs at eight.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) and the Ignite field took care of the rest, holding the Habaneros to just three hits and one earned run through seven innings. Stiles is now tied for the fourth-most strikeouts in the league this summer with 33.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission double header against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

The Ignite improved to 8-23 on the year and earned their third road win. Wausau and Mankato will play in game two of the doubleheader at 7:30 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.