Stiles Shines for the Ignite; Habaneros Lose Game 1

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros pitcher Alexis Michon

Ignite defeat Habaneros 5-1

Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. Emily Bechtel (West Virginia State University) gets the Ignite started with a double. Mangulis gets out of the inning with a strikeout. 0-0

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) starts in the circle for the Ignite. She is the league leader in innings pitched with 79. IP. Emma Lee leads off the Habaneros with a walk. Holmes and Pogue go on to walk, and the bases are loaded. Louvar lines out, and we're still tied. 0-0

Mango Mangulis goes 1,2,3 to send us to the bottom of the 2nd scoreless. 0-0

Nothing going for the Habaneros in the bottom of the 2nd, but a Katy Olive single. 0-0

Leadoff single for Ava Bechtel. Back to back walks and the Ignite have them loaded up with no outs. Riley Schwisow puts in the first RBI single of the game. Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) with a Grand Slam to put the Ignite up 5-0. Alexis Michon (Trine University) in to pitch for the Habaneros. Michon gets out of it. 5-0 Ignite

1,2,3 for Riley Stiles and the Ignite are in firm control of this one. 5-0 Ignite

One hit for the Ignite, but no damage as it stays 5-0 Ignite.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) hits a solo homerun to get the Habaneros on the board. 5-1 Ignite.

Michon does it at the plate and on the mound. She goes 1,2,3 and we head to the bottom of the 5th. 5-1 Ignite.

Habaneros get a base knock from Sailor Hall and Indigo Fish reaches on an error, but the Habaneros were unable to get a run across. Uphill climb with 2 chances left. 5-1 Ignite

Michon shuts down the Ignite in the top of the 6th and the 7th. 5-1 Ignite.

