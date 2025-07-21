Habaneros Take Game 1 of the Doubleheader

July 21, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros slide home

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros slide home(Mankato Habaneros)

Habaneros defeat Honeybees 8-5.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros today is Alexis Michon (Trine University). Alexis has been by far Habanero's best player this summer. She looks to continue her impressive play today. She starts her first inning of work going 1,2,3. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Ava Conti (San Jose State University) Emma Lee leads off with a hit by pitch. Shortly after, she is gunned out at second on a caught stealing. Hempey and Holmes follow with walks. Alyssa Herrera gets the Habaneros on the board first with an RBI double to left field. Back-to-back wild pitches get two more Habanero runs across. Indigo Fish follows with a double. Alexis Michon stays hot and drives in one with an RBI double in the gap. Habaneros put up a 6-spot in the first on only 2 RBI. The Honeybees had 3 wild pitches and an error. 6-0 Habaneros

Michon allows one hit, but no damage, and we head to the bottom of the 2nd. 6-0 Habaneros

Brooke Holmes and Indigo Fish are walked, and Alyssa Herrera follows with a single and the Habaneros are making more noise. Skylinn Pogue grounds into a fielders choice and one more run comes across to score. 7-0 Habaneros

Michon with another 1,2,3 inning. 7-0 Habaneros

1,2,3 inning for Heiderscheidt. 7-0 Habaneros

Early action for the Honeybees as they have them loaded up with one out. Chloe Cummings (Sienna College) comes through with a 2-run RBI double to put the Honeybees within 5. Isabelle Anderson with a RBI groundout to score one more. 7-3 Habaneros.

Brylee Hempey leads things off with a walk. Herrera right behind her walks as well. Habaneros cant add on any more runs and we head to the top of the 5th. 7-3 Habaneros

Alexis Michon with a leadoff single for the Habaneros. Marleigh Louvar with a bases loaded RBI groundout scores one more for the Habaneros. 8-3 Habaneros.

2 pitches, 2 hits to start the top of the 6th for the Honeybees. Emily Meyer (Bethany Lutheran College) into pitch for the Habaneros. Meyer gets out of the jam clean with no runs allowed. 8-3 Habaneros.

Alyssa Herrera leads the Habaneros off with a walk. Cienna Clemmens (University of Jamestown) into pitch for the Honeybees. Nothing else goes for the Habaneros. 8-3 Habaneros

Honeybees putting the pressure on the Habaneros as the Habaneros commit 2 errors and a wild pitch and walk one in with the bases load. 8-5 Habaneros now. Game winning double play from Joscelyn Bennett who turns a 6-3 DP by herself. Final

Images from this story







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.