Ignite Sweep Doubleheader, Win Series Against Habaneros

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Ignite prevailed in a scrappy 3-1 win over the Mankato Habaneros on Saturday night, their second-straight victory.

Following their 5-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader, the Ignite took an early lead in the top of the second on a Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) RBI single that scored Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside).

The Habaneros matched the run in the third with an RBI single of their own, which kept the game tied deep into the contest.

In the sixth inning, with a runner on and two outs, Alysa Lowe (Northern State) came through with a massive go-ahead home run to center to give Wausau the lead. Lowe followed the hit up with another clutch play in the bottom of the seventh, securing the first out of the inning with a catch on the run in left field to help shut the door on Mankato.

Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky) had her best start of the season so far, pitching a full seven innings while only allowing four hits and an unearned run. She also struck out three batters, pushing her season total to seven through four appearances.

Wausau won their first series of the summer in Mankato and improved to 9-23. The Ignite will have the next few days off before continuing their road trip with a two-game stop in Madison to face the Night Mares. Game one of the set is scheduled for July 22nd, with first pitch at 6:05 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 19, 2025

