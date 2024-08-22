Idan Toklomati: A Rising Talent

August 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







Charlotte FC continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing both local and international young talent, and their latest Crown Legacy signing as a clear testament to this strategy. Idan Toklomati, a highly rated prospect who traveled with the Israeli National team to the 2024 Paris Olympics, has chosen Charlotte as the place to further his development.

According to CLTFC's Director of Scouting, Thomas Schaling, Toklomati is a target they have actively tracked for years. The Club first attempted to sign the Israeli as a Crown Legacy player back in November 2022 and have kept up their interest since then.

Earlier this week, then, Schaling took some time after the close of the transfer window to give us more insight into this young attacker whose growth potential excites the Club's sporting leadership.

Unique Profile

In today's global soccer scene, some of the most lethal attackers are those who can seamlessly operate both as wingers and strikers.

While Toklomati still has a way to go in terms of his development, he certainly embodies that rare hybrid profile. Standing at 5'10", he combines the strength and physicality of a striker with the creativity and playmaking ability of a winger.

"If you look at the top players around the world that can play well on the wing and at striker, there's only a few," said Schaling. "There's not that many, even at the top level, that are a good example of this hybrid profile.

"We feel that having him as a versatile attacking prospect that can play both positions right now is very interesting to have at our Club."

Varied Skillset

As a hybrid player, Toklomati's skillset is just as diverse. His game features a mix of speed and directness, which makes him well-suited for various positions in the attack. Additionally, he possesses a sharp intelligence in his movement, especially in and around the box, an instinct typically seen in top strikers.

"Idan has some trickery to him in addition to the capability to accelerate with and without the ball. He can run into space without the ball, and he has the ability to quickly free up the ball for a shot," described Schaling. "He's also smart in his ability to link up with others and can play with his back to goal. That's where the striker element comes in as well.

"We saw him as a player that is dangerous in and around the box with his sharp movement and decision-making. A lot of his best moments are coming running onto things at the right moment or cutting inside and shooting."

While it remains to be seen where Toklomati will primarily play in the long term, his versatility significantly enhances his prospects of earning playing time, whether with the first team or Crown Legacy.

Investment in Youth

At just 19 years old, Toklomati's signing reflects the Club's belief not only in his potential but also in its vision of becoming a hub where the finest young talent can thrive. CLTFC Head Coach Dean Smith has played a role in this vision, consistently demonstrating his willingness to give young players a chance. Under his guidance, players like Nimfasha Berchimas (16), Tyger Smalls (21), Nick Scardina (23), Nikola Petkovic (21), and João Pedro (21) have all made their MLS debuts.

"This transfer once more shows the willingness of ownership to invest in the future of the club," said Schaling. "It also shows that Dean (Smith) is willing to work with the young players and be a part of their development.

"Dean and the front office are aligned in wanting to build something sustainable for the future. It is up to us as a club to nurture Idan's talent and get him ready to contribute to the first team on a weekly basis. Everyone at the Club looks forward to having him in our environment."

In signing Idan Toklomati, Charlotte FC not only secures a promising talent but also reinforces its commitment to building a future around young, versatile players. Toklomati's unique skillset and potential make him a valuable asset, one who could play a key role in the Club's ambitions both now and in the years to come.

With a clear focus on youth development, Charlotte FC have leveraged Crown Legacy to position themselves as a destination where emerging talents can flourish, ensuring a bright future for the Club and its supporters. As Toklomati continues to grow within this environment, his journey will be one to watch closely.

GIVEAWAY NIGHT: SIR MINTY COLLECTIBLE | AUG 24 v NYRB

Be back at The Fortress as Charlotte FC continue their MLS Regular Season campaign, taking on the New York Red Bulls on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a Handmade By Robots Sir Minty Collectible.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.