Toronto FC II and Luca Accettola Agree on Mutual Contract Termination

August 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club and midfielder Luca Accettola have mutually agreed to terminate Accettola's MLS NEXT Pro contract.

"We thank Luca for his contributions dating back to his time in our Academy," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "We all wish him the best in the future."

Accettola, 20, joined Toronto FC II on March 23, 2023, and made 12 appearances for the club across three MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2022 - 2024). The midfielder made his debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on April 3, 2022, and scored his first goal for TFC II against Chattanooga FC on August 3, 2024.

Prior to the Young Reds, Accettola represented the Toronto FC Academy across all age groups and won the U-12 Generation adidas Cup Golden Boot in 2016. The Woodbridge, Ontario native originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 after spending five years playing with Vaughan Soccer Club. Internationally, Accettola represented Canada at the 2019 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Florida, registering two assists in four appearances at the tournament.

