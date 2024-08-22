Toronto FC II and Luca Accettola Agree on Mutual Contract Termination
August 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II announced today that the club and midfielder Luca Accettola have mutually agreed to terminate Accettola's MLS NEXT Pro contract.
"We thank Luca for his contributions dating back to his time in our Academy," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "We all wish him the best in the future."
Accettola, 20, joined Toronto FC II on March 23, 2023, and made 12 appearances for the club across three MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2022 - 2024). The midfielder made his debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on April 3, 2022, and scored his first goal for TFC II against Chattanooga FC on August 3, 2024.
Prior to the Young Reds, Accettola represented the Toronto FC Academy across all age groups and won the U-12 Generation adidas Cup Golden Boot in 2016. The Woodbridge, Ontario native originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 after spending five years playing with Vaughan Soccer Club. Internationally, Accettola represented Canada at the 2019 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Florida, registering two assists in four appearances at the tournament.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 22, 2024
- Colorado Rapids 2 Travel to Texas to Face off against Austin FC II - Colorado Rapids 2
- Toronto FC II and Luca Accettola Agree on Mutual Contract Termination - Toronto FC II
- New York City FC II to Play First Matches at Icahn Stadium - New York City FC II
- TFC II Road Match against New York City FC II Rescheduled to September 11 - Toronto FC II
- Houston Dynamo 2 Sign U-20 Colombian National Team Attacker Andy Batioja on Loan from Atlético Nacional - Houston Dynamo 2
- Idan Toklomati: A Rising Talent - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC II and Luca Accettola Agree on Mutual Contract Termination
- TFC II Road Match against New York City FC II Rescheduled to September 11
- Six-Goal Game a Winner for Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Double up Philadelphia Union II
- Atlanta United FC 2 Tops Toronto FC II, 2-1