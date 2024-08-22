Houston Dynamo 2 Sign U-20 Colombian National Team Attacker Andy Batioja on Loan from Atlético Nacional

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 signed winger Andy Batioja on a one-year loan that includes an option to buy from one of Colombia's most successful clubs, Atlético Nacional.

"Andy is one of the highest rated young attackers in the Colombian youth national team system who chose to continue his professional development in Houston," Dynamo Assistant General Manager Nick Kowba said. "Similar to current Dynamo defender, Micael, Andy's development at the Houston Dynamo will start at Dynamo 2, so he can acclimatize to a new club in a new country. We expect him to contribute to that team as soon as he completes the immigration process."

The 18-year-old has made headlines with Atlético Nacional's U-20 team following an outstanding performance in the 2024 South American Cope Mitad del Mundo. He led the team to an unbeaten run in the group stages before taking Los Verdolagas to the title and winning the tournament's "Best Player" award.

At the international level, Batioja represented Colombia in last year's South American U-17 Championship and started in two of the four fixtures. Recently, the winger has been added to the U-20 national team pool, including receiving a call up to for two friendlies versus Uruguay.

