TFC II Road Match against New York City FC II Rescheduled to September 11

August 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







MLS NEXT Pro announced today that the regular season match between Toronto FC II and New York City FC II, originally scheduled for Friday, May 17 at Belson Stadium, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 11. Kick-off from Icahn Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Young Reds return to action on Sunday, August 25 when they host Huntsville City FC at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, with kick-off set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The match will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

