New York City FC II to Play First Matches at Icahn Stadium

August 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II will play their first home matches at Icahn Stadium next month on September 6 and September 11. These matches mark the first time New York City FC II will play at Icahn Stadium following New York City FC's $3 million donation last month to refurbish the stadium.

The team will face Atlanta United II on September 6 at 5:00pm ET and Toronto FC II on September 11 at 5:00pm ET. Additionally, a pre-match ribbon cutting ceremony with New York City FC and Randall's Island Park Alliance (RIPA) leadership will take place ahead of the September 6 match.

"Following the Club's historic donation to Randall's Island to refurbish and develop Icahn Stadium into a state-of-the-art soccer facility, we are looking forward to having our first New York City FC II matches at this iconic New York City venue," said New York City FC Chief Operating Officer Jennifer O'Sullivan. "These are only the first of many matches that will be played at Icahn, and we're confident it will serve as a great additional home field alongside St. John's University for New York City FC II."

"Randall's Island Park has always had a vibrant soccer community and history," said Deborah Maher, President of Randall's Island Park Alliance. "We are excited to open this next chapter with New York City FC and have our community experience professional soccer at this beautiful, intimate venue overlooking the East River and Manhattan skyline."

Last month, New York City FC announced a partnership with the Randall's Island Park Alliance. As part of the partnership, the Club donated $3 million to install a new Kentucky Blue grass pitch at the stadium, developing it into a state-of-the-art soccer facility while maintaining its use as an IAAF certified track and field venue.

The 5,000-seat stadium will provide New York City FC's II team with an additional home stadium in the heart of New York City. In addition to hosting games at Icahn Stadium, the team will continue to play several home fixtures at St. John's University's Belson Stadium in Queens, maintaining its longstanding relationship with the school.

To see New York City FC II's remaining schedule, visit mlsnextpro.com/clubs/nycfc-ii/schedule.

