Colorado Rapids 2 Travel to Texas to Face off against Austin FC II

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (6-12-3, 22 pts.) will travel south to take on the reigning MLS NEXT Pro Champions Austin FC II (4-6-10, 25 pts.) on Friday, August 23. Kickoff at Parmer Field is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Rapids 2 is coming off a 1-2 loss to Rocky Mountain rivals Real Monarchs at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The team came into the match with consecutive wins for the first time this season and seemed to have the momentum heading into the Sunday night match.

The first half largely saw Colorado hold a majority of the possession and put up a handful of dangerous chances in the Monarchs' box. The front three, led by Rapids Academy players Colton Swan, Rogelio Garcia and Noah Strellnauer, did well to keep the pressure on the visiting side.

Following the half, it was Strellnauer who got the ball rolling on the attack, finding Marlon Vargas at the top of the box. Instead of taking a touch, Vargas let the ball slide past to find a wide open Garcia who was waiting to put away his third consecutive goal. The assist marked Strellnauer's fourth of the season, placing him behind Vargas (5 assists) for the most on the team this season.

The chances kept coming but it was the Monarchs' Owen Anderson who rose to the occasion, scoring back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to seal the night with three points.

The Rapids will have a fast turnaround for Friday's match as they take on Austin FC II for the final time this season. The two teams have had two previous meetings in 2024 with the first match ending in a 1-2 result in Austin's favor and the second match being a 1-1 draw. The draw ended in a classic MLS NEXT Pro shootout in which Colorado earned the extra point in a 5-3 result.

The all-time series leans slightly in Colorado's favor with a 2-1-3 record against Austin over the past two seasons. While both teams constantly battled at the top of the table in 2023, the sides have found themselves in an opposite position this season.

Austin has managed to draw with its opponents in 10 matches this season. The team's last match marked one of four wins for the home side with a huge 2-0 win over Sporting KC II. The team has collected five clean sheets this season in its fight for another shot at a playoff appearance.

